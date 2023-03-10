State Street Corp Has $5.07 Billion Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.43% of Target worth $5,073,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 578,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,237. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

