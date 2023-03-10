State Street Corp Has $5.37 Billion Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,374,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. 1,503,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,820. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

