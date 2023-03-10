State Street Corp Sells 149,664 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,358,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.71% of S&P Global worth $4,689,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.73. 730,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

