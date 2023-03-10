State Street Corp Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,801,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.25% of Costco Wholesale worth $8,879,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.27. The company had a trading volume of 357,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,014. The stock has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.