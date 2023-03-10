Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJ opened at C$53.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.11. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$30.54 and a 52 week high of C$55.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SJ shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.80.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

