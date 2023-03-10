Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.0758 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $83.01 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00426097 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.91 or 0.28801341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,431 coins and its circulating supply is 26,442,222,456 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

