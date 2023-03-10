Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
