Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $50,323.74 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stepan Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02. Stepan has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 191.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.