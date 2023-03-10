Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 10th (AAU, ADMP, AGLE, APRE, BLIN, BYFC, CARV, CASI, CHWY, CMA)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 10th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS). They issued an add rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The firm issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF). DNB Markets issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

