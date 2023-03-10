Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 10th (AAU, ADMP, AGLE, APRE, BLIN, BYFC, CARV, CASI, CHWY, CMA)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 10th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS). They issued an add rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The firm issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF). DNB Markets issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.