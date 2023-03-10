Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Medical Properties Trust Put Options (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 169,416 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 214% compared to the average daily volume of 53,895 put options.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,460,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,056,145. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

