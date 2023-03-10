StockNews.com Downgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Autohome Stock Down 3.5 %

ATHM opened at $29.78 on Monday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,623,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 941,171 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,375.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 755,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $22,960,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $16,876,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

