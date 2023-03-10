StockNews.com Downgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Sell

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
ICD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 267,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 5.02. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Insider Activity at Independence Contract Drilling
In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $192,093.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $45,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,954,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,555 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
