StockNews.com Downgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Sell

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Kaman Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,556. The company has a market capitalization of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

