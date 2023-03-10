StockNews.com Downgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Buy

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

TX has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,782. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ternium will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 827,276 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 211,356 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Ternium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ternium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Ternium by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

