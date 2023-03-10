StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 17,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,132. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

