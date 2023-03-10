StockNews.com Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Hold

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMED. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

