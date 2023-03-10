StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,742 shares in the company, valued at $288,627.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Stories

