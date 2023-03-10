StockNews.com Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) to Sell

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.73. 593,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,044. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 776,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $2,312,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 494,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

