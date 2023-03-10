StockNews.com Upgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Buy

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.08. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

