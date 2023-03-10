Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $47,428,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

HRB stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

