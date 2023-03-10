Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

