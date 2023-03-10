Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 6.2 %

WFC stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

