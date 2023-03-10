Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $251.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

