Stokes Family Office LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,335,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $546,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COP opened at $105.81 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

