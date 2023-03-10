Stokes Family Office LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 285,266.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $363,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $44.23 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.