Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.