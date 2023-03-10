Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $88.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

