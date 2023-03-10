Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.57 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

