Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

