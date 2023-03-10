Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 724 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

