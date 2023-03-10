Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.85 and a 200-day moving average of $336.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

