Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.39. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

