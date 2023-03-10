Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,253,000 after buying an additional 541,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.