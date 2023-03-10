Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.61 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

