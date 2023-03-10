Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 867 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

