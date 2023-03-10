StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.19% of StoneX Group worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $305,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,387,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,547 shares of company stock valued at $858,118. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

