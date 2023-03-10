Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

HNDL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,559. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

