Stratis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.52 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.38 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.17 or 0.07112616 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00073108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,926,503 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

