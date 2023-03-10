Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.46

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $67.45 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.72 or 0.07057323 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00073664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00028101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,918,205 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

