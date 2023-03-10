Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. 27,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,896. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

