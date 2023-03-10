Streakk Hits 1-Day Volume of $441,255.25 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $441,255.25 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $193.21 or 0.00961208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00428447 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,820.95 or 0.28941467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 194.9939881 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $678,772.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

