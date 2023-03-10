Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.69 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $212,567.65 and $22.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00036714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022724 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00222532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00055304 USD and is up 60.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $128.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

