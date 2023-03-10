Summit Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $93.97. 212,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,868. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

