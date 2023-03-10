Summit Global Investments Acquires 23,946 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,829,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 202,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after purchasing an additional 701,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $12.09 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

