Summit Global Investments Acquires 23,946 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,829,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 202,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after purchasing an additional 701,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $12.09 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
