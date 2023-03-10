Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Golar LNG by 10.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 255,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Golar LNG

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.