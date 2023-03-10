Summit Global Investments Buys 4,500 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

