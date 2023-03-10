Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 19,763 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,918 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after buying an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 458,443 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 809,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after buying an additional 440,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 435,517 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.