Summit Global Investments Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $187.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

