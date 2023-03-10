Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

