Summit Global Investments Purchases 481 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

